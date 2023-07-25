Watch: Madhya Pradesh official swallows bribe money of Rs 5,000 to evade action

The patwari was caught in his office in Madhya Pradesh accepting a bribe. (Representational)

A government official in Madhya Pradesh attempted to evade arrest by swallowing the alleged bribe money he had taken from a complainant. Gajendra Singh, a patwari of the revenue department, was caught by a team of the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) during an operation following a complaint against Singh for demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Katni district.

The episode began when a villager approached the authorities with a serious accusation against Singh, claiming that he was seeking a bribe. Promptly responding to the complaint, the SPE team devised a trap to catch the official red-handed. As part of the operation, Singh was lured into accepting Rs 5,000 in his private office.

SPE Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Sahu, told reporters, "After taking the money, Mr. Singh spotted the SPE team and swallowed it. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he is fine."



#WATCH | A patwari of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh allegedly swallowed the cash he had taken as a bribe after he spotted a special police team.#madhyapradesh #corruption #bribe #india #news pic.twitter.com/DJtDlGA7KH — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) July 25, 2023

The move to ingest the bribe money did not deter the authorities from apprehending him. Singh's attempt to cover his tracks by gulping down the currency notes only further incriminated him.

The situation escalated when the authorities brought Singh to the district hospital. Despite his desperate efforts to evade detection, the bribe notes were ultimately extracted from his mouth in the form of pulp.

A case has been registered against Singh and further investigation is underway.