    Watch: Madhya Pradesh hospital staffer makes boy massage his legs for biscuits

    A video shared by a Twitter user shows the boy sitting on the floor of the hospital, vigorously massaging the man's legs as he stretches comfortably on a chair.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 07, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    Screengrab from the video shared by @akhileshjais29 on Twitter.

    A staffer of a civic hospital in Madhya Pradesh was caught on camera making a child massage his legs in exchange for some biscuits.

    The video shared by a Twitter user shows the boy sitting on the floor of the hospital, vigorously massaging the man's legs as he stretches comfortably on a chair. A woman seated on a chair close to the alleged hospital employee was also seen questioning the minor.

    The incident took place in Beohari Civil Hospital in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

    "Shahdol: Beohari Civil Hospital staffer lured this child with biscuits into massaging his legs," tweeted Akhilesh Jaiswal (@akhileshjais29).

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the clip. Twitter users, however, were taken aback. "The employee should be punished," wrote

    sabyasachi behera (@sabyasa85494479).

    "How is that man not ashamed of treating a child this way?" commented another user Purushottam Kumar (@purushottam2469).

    The hospital authorities tagged in the post are yet to comment on the incident.

    Read more: World Day Against Child Labour: A look at global figures

    A United Nations report released last month revealed that child labour, caste discrimination and poverty are closely linked in India.

    Tomoya Obokata, the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, said that child labour, including its “worst forms”, exists in all regions of the world.

    “In India, child labour, caste-based discrimination and poverty are closely interlinked," he added.

    Read more: Coronavirus pandemic driving more children into child labour in India
    Tags: #child exploitation #Child Labour #civic hospital #Madhya Pradesh
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 01:12 pm
