you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch | Locusts take over an entire neighbourhood in Jaipur

Locusts have infested 23 countries across East Africa, the Middle East and South Asia in 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With authorities struggling to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19,  they have to deal with another major problem as locusts have entered India and wreaked havoc in many states.

They have destroyed crops in at least five states and are now being spotted in large numbers in residential neighbourhoods also. In Rajasthan's Jaipur for instance, people woke up on May 25 to the horrifying sight of locusts swarming their terraces.

locust

Close
Photos and videos showing the current state have made their way to social media platforms. Here are some of them:










First Published on May 26, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #india locust attack #Jaipur #Locust swarms

