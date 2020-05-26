Watch | Locusts take over an entire neighbourhood in Jaipur

With authorities struggling to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, they have to deal with another major problem as locusts have entered India and wreaked havoc in many states.

They have destroyed crops in at least five states and are now being spotted in large numbers in residential neighbourhoods also. In Rajasthan's Jaipur for instance, people woke up on May 25 to the horrifying sight of locusts swarming their terraces.



What an year you’ve turned out to be 2020. #Jaipur covered in swarm of #locusts pic.twitter.com/MSMdYGRHwF

— Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) May 25, 2020



Locust attack in Rajasthan. Jaipur today. They have ability to eat crops like anything. Via @DrRakeshGoswami pic.twitter.com/eROJ08gRWI

— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 25, 2020



Photos and videos showing the current state have made their way to social media platforms. Here are some of them: