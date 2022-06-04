English
    Watch: Little girl falls asleep on stage during dance recital in China. Adorable video is viral

    Watch: Little girl falls asleep on stage during dance recital. Adorable video is viral

    Moneycontrol News
    June 04, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST
    A toddler was filmed napping peacefully onstage during a dance performance (Image credit: npr/Instagram)

    A toddler was filmed napping peacefully onstage during a dance performance (Image credit: npr/Instagram)


    Adorable footage of a three-year-old falling asleep on stage in China is melting hearts across the world. The video, filmed on May 30, shows the little girl deep asleep, undisturbed by the dance performance taking place around her.

    The three-year-old girl, wearing a butterfly costume, was supposed to be taking part in a dance recital when sleep got the best of her. She was filmed peacefully dozing off on stage during a Children's Day performance in a kindergarten in Chongqing, China, according to Yahoo News.

    As she slept off her exhaustion, her classmates performed their dance routine in matching pink butterfly costumes standing just a few steps away from her on the stage. Members of the audience initially assumed that the girl was playing a silk worm baby, but a teacher later confirmed she was simply napping.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by NPR (@npr)


    Footage of the toddler napping onstage has garnered thousands of views and amused reactions on social media.

    “The most relatable thing I’ve seen all day,” one Instagram user wrote, while another said, “This video made my day. So cute.”

    Close

    Seeing as the little girl was sound asleep, her teacher did not disturb her during the dance recital. The sleepy student did not wake up even as she was being carried offstage after the performance, as per reports. Apparently, the dance recital had interrupted her daily routine of taking a nap in the afternoons.
    Tags: #China #viral video
    first published: Jun 4, 2022 06:42 pm
