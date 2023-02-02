 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: Kumar Mangalam Birla celebrates Padma Bhushan with family and employees

Sanya Jain
Feb 02, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Employees of the Aditya Birla Group surprised their chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla with a small ceremony to celebrate his Padma Bhushan win.

Kumar Mangalam Birla was conferred the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to trade and industry (Image: NeerjaBirla/Twitter)

Kumar Mangalam Birla was named as one of the nine recipients of the Padma Bhushan – India’s third highest civilian award – on the eve of Republic Day. He was conferred the honour for his contribution to the field of trade and industry.

Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group conglomerate. He chairs the Boards of all major group companies including Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Aditya Birla Capital.

Employees of the conglomerate organised a small surprise for Birla on January 30. Footage from the celebration shows Kumar Mangalam Birla being welcomed with fireworks, confetti and large banners congratulating him for the Padma Bhushan.