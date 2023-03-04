Watch: Korean woman tries Zomato’s worst-rated restaurant during India trip. Her verdict…

South Korean content creator Meggy Kim has amassed a formidable following on Instagram with videos that show her trying, and ranking, popular Indian snacks. Kim was recently on a tour of India which took her to Delhi, Mumbai, Arunachal Pradesh, Shillong and Kerala, among other places. But it was during her stay in Jaipur that she created one of her most viral videos, one that has amassed over 6 lakh views since she shared it on Instagram two days ago.

The South Korean food blogger was asked by a follower to try food from the worst-rated Zomato restaurant. She took up the challenge with enthusiasm and ordered a thali from one of the lowest-rated restaurants in Jaipur. The restaurant she chose has a rating of 2.8 on Zomato, but the food far surpassed Kim’s expectations.

“It’s so good,” the Korean blogger was heard saying in her video as she polished off the food. “I don’t understand… I finished everything. Maybe I have the worst taste,” she quipped.

The video has racked up over 6 lakh views on Instagram – and counting. In the comments section, many shared their food requests with Kim, while others praised the video.

The food blogger also tried and ranked several other desi dishes during her month-long trip to India between December and January. Take a look:



According to Kim’s website, she has held various roles through the years – from fashion blogger to entrepreneur to artist to teacher. “Food has always helped me connect with people since I was a child. By travelling, we experience how people around the world live their lives,” she writes.

Kim plans to visit India again this April.