Watch | King Charles III heckled over cost-of-living crisis: ‘We pay for your parade’

King Charles's private estate, the 130,000-acre Duchy of Cornwall, generates millions of dollars a year in rental income.

King Charles III was confronted by a member of the public about UK’s cost-of-living crisis during a walkabout in Wales. The monarch was interacting with crowds in Cardiff on Thursday when one man questioned him about the cost of funding the monarchy even as the public struggled to pay their own bills.

As the king shook hands with a long line of people, one man stepped up and said: “While we struggle to heat our homes we have to pay for your parade.



Charles confronted by a member of the public about the cost of living crisis

“The taxpayer pays £100 million for you, what for?” he asked King Charles , who was seen mumbling something short in response before moving away.

Spiralling inflation and falling purchasing power dominated the media and political agenda before the death of the queen, which was announced hours after new Prime Minister Liz Truss last week unveiled a landmark policy to freeze energy prices.

UK's 9.9 percent year-on-year inflation has sent energy bills soaring since last winter. UK PM Liz Truss announced a two-year price cap freeze to prevent energy bills from rising further as thousands of people were forced to cut back on heating their homes to avoid rising bills.

Even in the midst of this, public reaction to the new king was largely positive in Wales, the Guardian reported. King Charles III however did face demonstrations from small groups of anti-monarchy protestors.

According to British media, Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng was expected to outline plans on cutting taxes and to boost economic growth, amid forecasts that rocketing inflation will spark a UK recession this year.

He will unveil a "fiscal event" aimed at easing the nation's cost-of-living crisis next week, sources told AFP.

