Watch: Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Kamala Harris as 'First Lady'

US President Joe Biden has often come under fire on social media for his gaffes.

US President Joe Biden recently referred to vice president Kamala Harris as the “First Lady" at event arranged by the White House.

The gaffe occurred when Biden was informing his audience at the ‘Equal Pay Day’ event that Harris was not present with him because her husband, Doug Emhoff, had tested positive for Covid.

“There’s been a little change in arrangement of who is on the stage because of the First Lady’s husband contracting Covid," Biden says in a video that has gone viral on social media. Someone next to him appears to correct him, drawing laughter from the audience. He then corrects himself to clarify that he meant Kamal Harris and although she is fine, the "First Gentleman" had contracted the virus.

That was his second, but not the last, gaffe as Emhoff's is the Second Gentleman.

As per a Townhall report, the US President also incorrectly referred to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, his UN ambassador, as “Linda Thomas-Greenhouse." There was also a purported goof-up made (which Biden himself wrote off as “teasing") regarding which state Energy Secretary Granholm was the governor of.

Recently, he referred to Ukrainians as “Iranians" in his State of the Union speech. He was appealing to people to put up a united front against Russian aggression and stand in support of Ukraine. His gaffe, however, soon went viral on social media platforms, reported ANI.

“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people," Biden can be heard saying in a viral clip of the incident. Vice President Kamala Harris can be seen standing next to him. Some Twitter users have claimed that Harris seems to mouth “Ukrainian" just as Biden makes the mistake in his speech.