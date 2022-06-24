English
    Watch: JK Rowling pranked by Russians impersonating Ukraine president Zelensky

    JK Rowling was tricked by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus into thinking she was on a Zoom call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
    JK Rowling is the author of the hugely-successful Harry Potter series.

    JK Rowling is the author of the hugely-successful Harry Potter series.


    JK Rowling became the latest victim to fall for a prank by the Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus, who tricked the Harry Potter author into thinking she was on a Zoom call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Russian comedians are famous for pulling similar pranks on celebrities and public figures like Prince Harry, Kamala Harris, George W Bush and Elton John, among several others.

    "JK Rowling was approached to talk about her extensive charitable work in Ukraine, supporting children and families who have been affected by the current conflict in the region,” a representative for the author told The Hollywood Reporter, before branding the hoax call “distasteful”.

    Footage shows that Vovan and Lexus pretended to be Ukrainian president Zelensky during the Zoom call by switching their camera off. During the call, Rowling was asked if the lightning bolt-shaped scar on Harry Potter’s forehead could be changed to a Ukrainian trident.

    “I will look into that,” Rowling apparently said in response. “It might be good for me to do something with that myself on social media because I think that will get into the newspapers.”

    A representative for Rowling said that the video had been “edited” and presented “a distorted representation of the conversation.”

    Rowling’s charity, Lumos, has been actively working for the welfare of children and families in the Zhytomyr region of Ukraine. The Russian comedian duo referred to the charity during the audio-only Zoom call.

    “I want to clarify where you are sending the money that Lumos has collected. … We want to buy a lot of weapons and missiles with your money to destroy Russian troops, I hope you are all for that,” the duo, impersonating Zelensky, asked the Harry Potter author.

    “We’ll look after the kids, but I really want Ukraine to have all of the arms it needs,” Rowling said in response.
