    Watch: Japanese man spends over Rs 12 lakh to turn into a dog

    Toco also has a YouTube channel where he posts video acting like a dog including rolling over for belly rubs.

    May 25, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST
    The now-viral photos of the

    The now-viral photos of the "collie" were shared on Twitter by @toco_eevee.


    A man from Japan fulfilled his lifelong dream of wanting to look like an animal after paying more than Rs 12 lakh for it.

    According to reports, the man got himself a custom-made dog collie costume, which cost around 2 million Yen (Rs 12.18 lakh) and took 40 days to make.

    The photos were shared on Twitter by @toco_eevee. A professional agency called Zeppet helped design the costume and transform the man into a “collie”, a breed of dog, reported WION. The pictures have now gone viral.

    According to local Japanese news outlet news.mynavi, Zeppet provides sculptures for movies, commercials, amusement facilities and also makes costumes for television and of famous mascot characters in Japan.

    Speaking to news.mynavi, Toco explained why he chose to "become" a collie. “I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on. My favorite are quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to go for a dog costume. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. That's why I chose collie, my favorite breed of dog.”

    Toco also has a YouTube channel where he posts video acting like a dog including rolling over for belly rubs.

    On being asked if he could move freely in the costume, Toco said with a laugh, “There are restrictions, but you can move it. However, if you move it too much, it will not look like a dog.”



    first published: May 25, 2022 08:55 pm
