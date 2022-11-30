 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: Jacinda Ardern, Sanna Marin give fitting reply to reporter's sexist question

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

The question was asked to Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin at a media briefing during the Finland Prime Minister's official visit to New Zealand.

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin (L) shakes hands with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a bilateral meeting in Auckland.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Finland counterpart Sanna Marin gave a fitting reply to a reporter who asked them if the two world leaders are meeting because they’re similar in age.

The question was asked at a media briefing in Auckland during Marin’s official visit to New Zealand.

"A lot of people will be wondering are you two meeting just because you're similar in age and got a lot of common stuff there, when you got into politics and stuff. What Kiwis,” a male reporter asked.

Jacinda Ardern, 42, interrupted him, saying she wondered "whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age."

“We, of course, have a higher proportion of men in politics, it's reality. Because two women meet, it is not simply because of their gender."

Arden said Finland exports into New Zealand NZ $199 million worth of exports and cited examples of trade deals between the two countries.

“Yeah, now we are meeting because we are prime ministers, of course,” Sanna Marin, 37, said.