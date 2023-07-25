When Narayana Murthy called out Kareena Kapoor for ignoring fans on flight: 'She didn't even react'

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty (Image credit: Haripriya Suresh/Moneycontrol)

A video of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy criticising actor Kareena Kapoor for ignoring her fans is going viral again. The billionaire businessman called out the fifth-generation Bollywood star for refusing to acknowledge her fans as he tried to make a point about reducing one’s ego. He reportedly made the remarks during a discussion at IIT-Kanpur earlier this year, even as his wife Sudha Murty jumped to Kapoor’s defence.

Narayana Murthy said he was travelling back to India on a flight from London when he noticed he was seated next to Kareena Kapoor. He said that several people approached the actor and said hello, but she did not acknowledge any of them. For his party, Murthy said, he spoke to everyone who approached him. His wife, Sudha Murty, also onstage with him, defended Kareena Kapoor saying that as a Bollywood star, she was probably tired and used to millions of fans wanting a share of her time.

“The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and they said hello. She didn’t even bother to react,” said Narayana Murthy. “I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, we discussed for a minute or half a minute – that’s all they were expecting,” the Infosys billionaire added.



He was interrupted by his wife who said, “She must have a million admirers. She must have been tired” to loud applause and laughter from the audience. “Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million,” Sudha Murty tried to reason.

Murthy continued to make his point. “That is not the issue. The issue is, when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, in however cryptic a manner. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that’s all,” he said.

As billionaire founders of one of the world’s largest IT services companies, Narayana and Sudha Murty are frequent travellers and as such have shared several interesting anecdotes from their trips and the time they have spent at airports and on flights.

Recently, Sudha Murty revealed on the Khaane Mein Kaun Hai? show that she always carries a bag of food and utensils with her when she travels abroad. Before that, she had spoken about being on the receiving end of elitist condescension for wearing a salwar-kameez on a flight from London to Bengaluru.