Watch: Indigo flight attendant ties rakhi to pilot brother as passengers applaud

Indigo's Captain Gaurav celebrates Raksha Bandhan with his sister (Image credit: IndiGo6e/Twitter)

For Indigo cabin crew member Shubha, the festival of Raksha Bandhan this year was extra special because she got to celebrate it with her brother after a very long time. This was only possible because her brother was the captain of the same flight she was working on.

A video shared by Indigo shows Shubha making a special announcement to passengers before the flight took off. “In a profession like ours, it is not that every year we get to celebrate festivals and special moments with our loved ones back home, because it is important for us to take you back home so you can celebrate with your loved ones,” she said on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan yesterday.

“That’s why, today is a very special day for me and my brother Gaurav, who is on board today to make sure that we celebrate Raksha Bandhan together after many years,” the check cabin attendant continued with her brother, Captain Gaurav, standing next to her. “Like all brothers and sisters, we also laugh and cry, play and fight, but he’s my rock, my best friend, my shoulder to lean on,” Shubha concluded as passengers applauded.

She then tied a rakhi on her brother’s wrist as passengers continued to applaud.



A heartwarming moment on board today as our Check Cabin Attendant Shubha celebrates Rakhi with her brother Capt. Gaurav. #HappyRakshaBandhan2023 #HappyRakhi #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/WoLgx8XoIa

— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 30, 2023

A video of the moment was shared by Indigo on social media with the caption: “At 30,000 feet or on the ground, the bond of a brother and sister remains special. A heartwarming moment on board today as our Check Cabin Attendant Shubha celebrates Rakhi with her brother Capt. Gaurav.”

The video has racked up nearly half a million views across Instagram and Twitter (now called X), as users applauded the brother-sister duo.

“This is India. Gave me a warm, fuzzy feeling!” wrote one person in the comments section. “This is so beautiful,” said another.