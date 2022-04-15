Watch: IndiGo attendant’s farewell note on last flight, captured in moving video

An IndiGo flight attendant was moved to tears as she used the in-flight microphone to deliver a speech on her last day of work. A video of her emotional farewell note was shared on Instagram by singer Amrutha Suresh.

In the clip, the IndiGo flight attendant was seen tearing up as she addressed the passengers and other crew members. “I never thought this day would come,” she said, visibly emotional. “It’s like a piece of my heart… I don’t know what to say.”

She was full of praise for her employer as she continued: “This company has given me everything, it’s an amazing organisation to work with. It’s the best… they take care of every employee, especially we girls. They pamper us so much.”

“I don’t want to go but I have to go,” said the attendant, who many in the comments section identified as Surabhi Nair.

She went on to thank the passengers as she ended her speech with on a heartwarming note. “Thank you everyone. Thank you to each and everyone who flies with us. Because of you we get our salaries on time, or before time - just like our flights,” she said, laughing through her tears.

The video has been viewed more than 1 lakh times on Instagram. In the comments section, many dropped heart emojis while others shared wishes for the flight attendant.

“What a beautiful sent off to this beautiful lady by Indigo,” Suresh wrote while sharing the video.