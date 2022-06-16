Watch: Indian Railways flags off first private train, passengers greeted with folk performance

Aimed at promoting domestic tourism, India’s first private train was recently flagged off from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

The train, operated under the Bharat Gaurav scheme, will make stops at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road, and Wadi before ending its journey in Shirdi, Maharashtra.

Elaborating on the arrangement with a private service provider, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, B Guganesan, told ANI, “Railway has leased this train to a service provider for a period of two years. The service provider has refurbished the coach seats."

"At least three trips will be done per month. It has 20 coaches including 1st, 2nd and 3rd class AC coaches and sleeper coaches,” he added.

Read more: Indian Railways reinforces luggage policy, limits size and weight of passengers' baggage

As the first batch of passengers boarded the 'South Star Rail' on Tuesday, they were welcomed with a presentation of folk performances at the railway station.

While Twitter welcomed the idea, users seemed to have reservations about the Indian Railways allowing private parties to take over its assets.

"It's a good step. Airways, waterways, roadways operating with private parties. Railway goods section privatised during UPA government. Privatisation of telecom sector lead to huge development, and the common man got access to service at cheapest rates. Before that it was a nightmare for the people," commented Krishna who goes by the profile @peyeske.

Another Twitter user Umesha Kumar, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that Indian Railways won't be privatised. Now, slowly the promises are turned off in name of development. Sad but true. Going forward poor people may not be able to travel in trains either."

(With inputs from ANI)

Read more: Actor Suhasini Maniratnam's praise for idli-vada on train catches railways' attention