Watch: Indian-origin engineer's UK team creates e-skin that can feel 'pain'

Professor Ravinder S Dahiya, from the University of Glasgow's James Watt School of Engineering and (right) robot arm with the e-skin which responds to "pain". (Image credits: @IEEEFLEPS, @UofGlasgow/Twitter)

A team of researchers led by an Indian-origin engineer in the UK has created an electronic skin capable of feeling "pain". The discovery could help create a new generation of smart robots with human-like sensitivity, they said.

Professor Ravinder S Dahiya, from the University of Glasgow's James Watt School of Engineering, said that this marks is a step forward in creating large-scale printed e-skin which can respond to signals from the brain.

His team at the university developed the artificial skin which mimics the brain's neural pathways to learn.

A robot hand which uses the smart skin is said to show a remarkable ability to learn to react to external stimuli.

"We all learn early on in our lives to respond appropriately to unexpected stimuli like pain in order to prevent us from hurting ourselves again. Of course, the development of this new form of electronic skin didn't really involve inflicting pain as we know it it's simply a shorthand way to explain the process of learning from external stimulus," explained Dahiya.

"What we've been able to create through this process is an electronic skin capable of distributed learning at the hardware level, which doesn't need to send messages back and forth to a central processor before taking action. Instead, it greatly accelerates the process of responding to touch by cutting down the amount of computation required," he said.



Electronic Skin (e-Skin) is not just about distributed touch sensors, but also the encoding & preprocessing of tactile data at point of touch. In this regard, this work is attractive as it could lead to e-Skin with peripheral nervous systems like capability. Nice work @BEST_UofG https://t.co/1kyksXJDqJ — Ravinder S. Dahiya (@RavinderSDahiya) June 1, 2022

In a new paper Printed Synaptic Transistors based Electronic Skin for Robots to Feel and Learn', published on Wednesday in the journal Science Robotics', the Scottish university researchers describe how they built their prototype computational e-skin, and how it improves on the current state of the art in touch-sensitive robotics.

The development of the electronic skin is described as the latest breakthrough in flexible, stretchable printed surfaces from the University of Glasgow's Bendable Electronics and Sensing Technologies (BEST) Group.

Fengyuan Liu, a member of the BEST group and a co-author of the paper, added: "In the future, this research could be the basis for a more advanced electronic skin which enables robots capable of exploring and interacting with the world in new ways, or building prosthetic limbs which are capable of near-human levels of touch sensitivity."

(With inputs from PTI)