    Watch: Incredible rescue of man trapped on Kerala hill without food, water for 2 days

    After his rescue, the Kerala trekker was seen thanking the jawans for rescuing him and even planting a grateful kiss or two on their cheeks before cheering for the Army.

    Ankita Sengupta
    February 09, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
    Kerala trekker R Babu being pulled to safety by a NDRF team on Wednesday. (Image credit: @IaSouthern/Twitter)

    Kerala trekker R Babu being pulled to safety by a NDRF team on Wednesday. (Image credit: @IaSouthern/Twitter)


    The 23-year-old trekker, who was trapped without food and water in a hill cleft in Kerala's Palakkad district for two days, was finally rescued by a team of Army personnel on Wednesday in one of the biggest rescue operations of recent times.

    Army officers said that they crawled four hours to reach the trekker R Babu. He was given food and water and then pulled out of the cleft in the Malampuzha mountain face in which he had slipped into on Monday.

    Visuals shared by the Army showed Babu stuck in a cleft on the mountain face. (Image credit: @IaSouthern/Twitter) Visuals shared by the Army showed Babu stuck in a cleft on the mountain face. (Image credit: @IaSouthern/Twitter)

    The 23-year-old is being given IV fluid and is getting treated for minor injuries. He will be airlifted to a hospital soon, officials said.

    A video shared by the Army showed Babu being pulled to safety.

    In another video shared by news agency ANI, Babu is seen thanking the jawans for rescuing him and even planting a grateful kiss or two on their cheeks before cheering for the Army.

    Babu's rescue mission involved the Coast Guard and a team from the National Disaster Response Force. The team,  which specialises in mountaineering and rescue, was mobilised and rescue operation was under progress on Tuesday night.

    Visuals and updates shared by the Army showed that attempts were made from multiple locations to reach Babu while he was stuck in the cleft.

    A member of one of the rescue teams told a media channel that while during the day the heat is scorching and unbearable, by evening and late night it becomes windy and cold and even wild animals would be roaming about which would obstruct the rescue efforts.

    Read more: A look at how strong is India's military strength for 2022

    According to locals, Babu and two others had decided to climb to the top of Cherad hill but while others abandoned the effort halfway, Babu continued to climb to the top. After reaching there, however, he slipped and fell and got trapped between rocks on the mountain face, locals said.

     
    Tags: #Army #Kerala #Kerala trekker #Malampuzha mountains #NDRF #R Babu
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 12:53 pm
