Watch: In Mumbai rain, Swiggy agent rides horse to deliver orders

Prince Charming will come to you on a white horse, but in present-day Mumbai, so will a food delivery person.

Internet users are widely sharing a video of a Swiggy delivery agent journeying to complete his orders on horseback, amid rain in the city.

The video is reportedly from Mumbai's Dadar area.

After watching the video, one Twitter user suggested that Swiggy get into the horse betting game.

"Nice idea to be prepared for hike in petrol prices," another user wrote.

A user named Louis Singhal said if he got to ride a horse on the streets, it would be a dream come true.

Others praised the delivery person's commitment to his job.

One person joked that the executive must have paused his wedding to rush to complete an order.

Swiggy has a grocery-delivery service called Instamart but unlike other platforms, it does not promise to fulfill orders within 10 minutes.

Aggregators like Zomato, Zepto and BlinkIt have been promoting ‘10-minute deliveries’ even while facing criticism from delivery partners over the tough deadline.