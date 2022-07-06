Watch: In Madhya Pradesh, locals turn giant pothole into a ‘beach’ for unique protest

Locals in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh staged a unique protest when they turned a giant pothole into a community ‘beach’ of sorts.

Ahead of the panchayat and urban body elections in the state, residents of Anuppur district decided to do something drastic in hopes that the administration would take notice of the dilapidated condition of the road between Anuppur and Bijuri Manendragarh in Madhya Pradesh. A huge pothole, filled with water, was turned into a ‘beach’ for their unique protest, reports Aaj Tak. Locals decorated the area around the pothole with flowers, placed benches and set up food stalls for their one-of-a-kind protest.

The idea for the protest came after repeated requests to repair the run-down road elicited no response from the administration. Annoyed by the lack of response, ward residents and traders in the area decided to turn one particularly large pothole into a beach.

A video that has been widely circulated online shows residents sitting on benches and chairs near their makeshift beach, enjoying tea and snacks. Music can also be heard playing in the background.

As per the Aaj Tak report, locals faced quite the challenge when forced to commute every day on the pothole-filled road. The condition of the road reportedly worsened because heavy trailer vehicles, carrying coal, ply regularly on this road. A recent bout of rainfall did not help matters either.

This is one of the many instances where potholes on roads have angered locals. Recently, a picture of a National Highway in Bihar made headlines for its shocking condition. The picture showed a row of giant potholes taking up the entire road – to the point where an aerial shot made it look like a series of swimming pools.