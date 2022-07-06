English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: In Madhya Pradesh, locals turn giant pothole into a ‘beach’ for unique protest

    Locals in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh staged a unique protest when they turned a giant pothole into a community ‘beach’ of sorts.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

    Locals in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh staged a unique protest when they turned a giant pothole into a community ‘beach’ of sorts.

    Ahead of the panchayat and urban body elections in the state, residents of Anuppur district decided to do something drastic in hopes that the administration would take notice of the dilapidated condition of the road between Anuppur and Bijuri Manendragarh in Madhya Pradesh. A huge pothole, filled with water, was turned into a ‘beach’ for their unique protest, reports Aaj Tak. Locals decorated the area around the pothole with flowers, placed benches and set up food stalls for their one-of-a-kind protest.

    The idea for the protest came after repeated requests to repair the run-down road elicited no response from the administration. Annoyed by the lack of response, ward residents and traders in the area decided to turn one particularly large pothole into a beach.

    A video that has been widely circulated online shows residents sitting on benches and chairs near their makeshift beach, enjoying tea and snacks. Music can also be heard playing in the background.

    As per the Aaj Tak report, locals faced quite the challenge when forced to commute every day on the pothole-filled road. The condition of the road reportedly worsened because heavy trailer vehicles, carrying coal, ply regularly on this road. A recent bout of rainfall did not help matters either.

    Close

    Related stories

    This is one of the many instances where potholes on roads have angered locals. Recently, a picture of a National Highway in Bihar made headlines for its shocking condition. The picture showed a row of giant potholes taking up the entire road – to the point where an aerial shot made it look like a series of swimming pools.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Madhya Pradesh #Potholes #Protest
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 11:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.