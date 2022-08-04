Watch: In Japan, life-like dog jumping between billboards fascinates viewers

Clever move by a Tokyo-based advertising company. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @HappyTinking)

In Tokyo's bustling Shibuya district, visitors are being treated to a captivating sight -- a dog jumping between billboards.

The astounding 3D display belongs to Hit, a company specialising in outdoor advertising.

Videos from the shopping district show a giant Akita inu dog peering out of a bell tower. From there, it leaps on to a clock tower.

While it is looking outside, a frisbee bearing the Hit logo flies into its mouth. The dog fixes it over the clock and disappears.

Passersby cannot help but stand and stare at the display and record it on their phones.

Shibuya has many flashing billboards but a 3D display is a novelty. "By making the advert in 3D, it attracts everyone's attention," a resident told news agency AFP.

The dog on the life-like display belongs to the same breed as Hachiko, the widely-loved mascot of Shibuya.

This not the first time a giant 3D animal has appeared on Japan's billboards. In 2021, a life-like cat had been unveiled in Shinjuku in Tokyo.

At first, it only appeared in short videos between advertisements, Time Out magazine reported.

But as it caught on with the locals, the cat was given more "screen time". It would go on to have "morning" cat, "talking" cat and "goodnight" cat modes depending on its activity at various times during the day.

Today it has its own Twitter account.