Watch: In China, railway workers adopt a 'cool' way to prevent tracks from overheating

As China experiences record-high temperatures this summer, railway workers in Zhaotong City found a unique way to prevent train tracks from overheating--they began to rub ice blocks on them.

A video has surfaced of the workers sliding massive ice blocks across railway tracks as other countries such as the UK reported train signals melting and train lines catching fire amid the heatwave conditions.

Watch the video here.

Meanwhile, temperatures as high as 43 Celsius were forecast until the end of the month for a broad swath of China, from the far northwestern Xinjiang region bordering on Central Asia to the central cities of Changsha and Nanchang and the metropolis of Fuzhou on the southeast coast opposite Taiwan.

While no figures have been released on heat-related deaths, local governments were taking measures to provide relief for those without air conditioning or who work outdoors.

In the central city of Yichang, drivers parked air conditioned buses not in circulation during the middle of the day for construction workers and others to use to escape the heat, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Medications to treat heat stroke, along with water and other refreshments were also provided, Xinhua said.

“I come to the bus every day," construction worker Cai Kaijun was quoted as saying. “Thanks to the air conditioning, I feel refreshed after some much-needed rest.”

The country also faced a tornado as it blew through 11 villages in a farming region of eastern China, damaging homes, killing at least one person and injuring 25 others, while swaths of the country face extreme heat.

The homes and property of more than 2,000 people were damaged when the twister struck Wednesday in Jiangsu province south of Beijing.

Total damage was estimated at around 65 million yuan ($9.6 million), the newspaper Global Times reported, citing local media.

(With inputs from AP)