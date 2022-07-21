English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: In China, railway workers adopt a 'cool' way to prevent tracks from overheating

    Temperatures as high as 43 Celsius were forecast until the end of the month for a broad swath of China.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST
    Railway workers use huge ice blocks to cool down train tracks in China. (Screengrab from video)

    Railway workers use huge ice blocks to cool down train tracks in China. (Screengrab from video)

    As China experiences record-high temperatures this summer, railway workers in Zhaotong City found a unique way to prevent train tracks from overheating--they began to rub ice blocks on them.

    A video has surfaced of the workers sliding massive ice blocks across railway tracks as other countries such as the UK reported train signals melting and train lines catching fire amid the heatwave conditions.

    Watch the video here.

    Meanwhile, temperatures as high as 43 Celsius were forecast until the end of the month for a broad swath of China, from the far northwestern Xinjiang region bordering on Central Asia to the central cities of Changsha and Nanchang and the metropolis of Fuzhou on the southeast coast opposite Taiwan.

    While no figures have been released on heat-related deaths, local governments were taking measures to provide relief for those without air conditioning or who work outdoors.

    Close

    Related stories

    In the central city of Yichang, drivers parked air conditioned buses not in circulation during the middle of the day for construction workers and others to use to escape the heat, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

    Medications to treat heat stroke, along with water and other refreshments were also provided, Xinhua said.

    “I come to the bus every day," construction worker Cai Kaijun was quoted as saying. “Thanks to the air conditioning, I feel refreshed after some much-needed rest.”

    The country also faced a tornado as it blew through 11 villages in a farming region of eastern China, damaging homes, killing at least one person and injuring 25 others, while swaths of the country face extreme heat.

    The homes and property of more than 2,000 people were damaged when the twister struck Wednesday in Jiangsu province south of Beijing.

    Total damage was estimated at around 65 million yuan ($9.6 million), the newspaper Global Times reported, citing local media.

    (With inputs from AP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #China #global warming #heatwave #railway tracks
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 08:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.