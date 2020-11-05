172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|watch-hyderabad-police-constable-runs-2-km-to-clear-way-for-ambulance-6071081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch | Hyderabad police constable runs 2 km to clear way for ambulance

A video of the Hyderabad traffic constable, who has been identified as G Babji, running for about two kilometres from Abids GPO Junction to Andhra Bank Koti to clear traffic jam and make way for an ambulance went viral .

Moneycontrol News

A Hyderabad traffic police personnel has recently earned all-round praise for going beyond the call of duty to clear the path for an ambulance on November 2.

A video of the Hyderabad traffic constable, who has been identified as G Babji, running for about two kilometres from Abids GPO Junction to Andhra Bank Koti to clear traffic jam and make way for an ambulance went viral on November 4. One can see in the video that motorists caught in the traffic jam applaud Babji, who is attached to the Abids Traffic Police Station, as he runs to make way for the ambulance on the busy road.

His selfless effort towards helping an unknown patient earned him the love and respect of all alike, including Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar. He tweeted:


Close



First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Hyderabad Police #Traffic police #viral video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.