Watch | Hyderabad police constable runs 2 km to clear way for ambulance

A Hyderabad traffic police personnel has recently earned all-round praise for going beyond the call of duty to clear the path for an ambulance on November 2.

A video of the Hyderabad traffic constable, who has been identified as G Babji, running for about two kilometres from Abids GPO Junction to Andhra Bank Koti to clear traffic jam and make way for an ambulance went viral on November 4. One can see in the video that motorists caught in the traffic jam applaud Babji, who is attached to the Abids Traffic Police Station, as he runs to make way for the ambulance on the busy road.



HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for ambulance..Well done..HTP in the service of citizens..⁦@HYDTP⁩ pic.twitter.com/vFynLl7VVK

— Anil Kumar IPS (@AddlCPTrHyd) November 4, 2020



Sincere policeman like him should be rewaded by way of promotion, as well as finacial help. And should be recognised during republic day, rather than giving awards to actors and actresses.

— Balasubramaniam K. V (@Balasub16552180) November 5, 2020

His selfless effort towards helping an unknown patient earned him the love and respect of all alike, including Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar. He tweeted:



Salute to Babaji garu and TS police for inculcating such a values in police force. He deserve reward and recognition.

— Laxman (@and_fair) November 5, 2020