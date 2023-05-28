Watch: How PM Modi felicitated workers who helped build the new parliament house

PM Modi honours construction workers at the inauguration of new parliament building

Before inaugurating the new parliament building on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the workers who made it possible.

Footage from the event shows PM Modi felicitating some of the key construction workers who helped in building the new parliament house in New Delhi. PM Modi handed presented construction workers with traditional shawls and mementoes ahead of the inauguration. Food and refreshments were also arranged for the workers.



#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi felicitates the workers who helped in the building and development of the new Parliament House. pic.twitter.com/r6TkOQp4PX

— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

Earlier, the prime minister had installed the historic Sengol in the new parliament building and taken part in a pooja.

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new parliament building. The prime minister prostrated before the Sengol and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand.

PM Modi then carried the "Sengol" in a procession amid tunes of "nadaswaram" and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar and Jitendra Singh, chief ministers of several states and BJP president J P Nadda was present on the occasion.

(With inputs from PTI)