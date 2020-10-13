172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|watch-how-economics-nobel-prize-co-winner-robert-wilson-told-paul-r-milgrom-about-their-win-in-the-middle-of-the-night-5956411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch: How Economics Nobel prize co-winner Robert Wilson told Paul R Milgrom about his win in the middle of the night

Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson won the Nobel Prize in economics for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.

Moneycontrol News
Screengrab of the video shared by Stanford University
Screengrab of the video shared by Stanford University

How will you react if a neighbour knocks your door in the middle of the night to inform you that you have won a Nobel Prize? This is exactly what happened with Paul R Milgrom, who won the Nobel Prize in economics on October 12 along with Robert B Wilson.

Wilson, who is also Milgrom's neighbour , went to his house to break the news right in the middle of the night after the Nobel Prize committee was unable to reach the winner.

Also Read: Paul R. Milgrom, Robert B. Wilson win Nobel Prize 2020 in economics

Close

A video of Wilson knocking on Milgrom's door and sharing the news was tweeted by Stanford University.

Both are professors at Stanford and live on the same street in the United States.

In the footage, Wilson is heard saying, "You won the Nobel Prize. And so they are trying to reach you, but they cannot. They don’t seem to have a number for you."

After a few seconds, Milgrom responded, "Yeah, I have? Wow."

Milgrom and Wilson won the Nobel Prize in economics for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats. The winners were announced on October 12 in Stockholm by Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

In 2019, the award went to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo, and Michael Kremer for their groundbreaking research into efforts to reduce global poverty.

Technically known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, the award was established in 1969 and is now widely considered one of the Nobel prizes. The prestigious award comes with a 10-million krona (USD 1.1 million) cash prize and a gold medal.

The Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. The literature prize was awarded to American poet Louise Glck for her candid and uncompromising work.

The World Food Programme won the Nobel Peace Prize for its effort to combat hunger worldwide.

Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany, and Andrea Ghez of the United States have won the Nobel Prize in Physics on October 6, for their research on black holes.

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #Nobel prize #Nobel prize 2020 #Paul R Milgrom #Robert B Wilson

