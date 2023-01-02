Watch: How a spectacular light show in UAE broke 2 Guinness World Records on New Year

The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE broke two Guinness World Records with a stunning pyro-musical show as the country ushered in New Year 2023.

The show featured 670 drones, nano lights, colours and shapes all choreographed to electric beats. Covering a stretch of over 4.7 kilometres, it reached a height of 1,100 meters and smashed the previous record of 458 drones, the emirate’s Instagram page said in a post.

“Culminating in the highest ever ‘Happy New Year 2023’ message to signal new beginnings, the drones then seamlessly transitioned into the Emirate’s iconic ‘RAKashida’ logo to tie back to the destination,” the post said.

The logo of Ras Al Khaimah has taken inspiration from the ‘kashida’ concept in Arabic calligraphy – a line that connects letters to form a word. “The logo represents the Emirate’s three uniquely recognizable natural elements: the sea, the desert, and the mountains,” the post added.

Watch the breath-taking show here:

The 12-minute show has secured the title of the “largest number of operated multi-rotors/drones with a simultaneous fireworks display”, setting a brand-new world record for the “largest aerial sentence formed by multirotors/drones”.

The 2021 fireworks show, with over 15,000 effects and 452 firework drones also set two Guinness World Records for the “Most Remote Operated Multirotors/Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously” and “Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Firework Display”.