MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Experts are discussing a rather important question - Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Watch now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Watch: Homeless man celebrates dogs' birthday, viral video wins hearts

The video, which went viral via a post made in Columbia first, has collected over eight lakh views after being shared by an IAS officer.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
The man, Choco, was also seen wiping his eyes. (Image credit: Screenshots from the viral video)

The man, Choco, was also seen wiping his eyes. (Image credit: Screenshots from the viral video)


A video of a homeless man in Colombia celebrating his dogs' birthday has won thousands of hearts across the world and is now viral.

According to the user @roteloperiodismo, who first posted the video, the man is named 'Choco' and he lives in the Cabecera neighbourhood of the Santander region, reported Khaleej Times.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Rótelo, parche comunicativo (@roteloperiodismo)


In the video, Choco is seen sitting on a set of stairs with his pets, both of whom are wearing party hats. He then pulls out a small birthday cake from a plastic bag, brings out a couple of candles from  a satchel, lights it and proceeds to sing 'Happy Birthday' to his dogs and before giving them a kiss each and cutting the cake.

Choco then serves a slice to each of the dogs before eating a slice himself. He was also seen wiping his eyes.

Close

Related stories

The trio seemed unperturbed by the occasional passersby.

Read more: Viral video: Kashmir girl turns reporter to show bad condition of roads

The Instagram video, which has gathered close to six lakh views was also tweeted by  IAS officer Awanish Sharan, who called it "the best birthday party".

On Twitter, the video gathered more than eight lakh views and won thousands of hearts.

Journalist Bharti Jain commented, "This is very poignant. Can see the man, possibly with only these two dogs for friends, wiping his tears before eating his share of cake."

Twitter user Pal Dhakariya said, "The dogs are so decent. They didn't even try to get some cake unless he served them." Another user Kajal Kumari said, "I was in tears after watching this. But he celebrated his birthday with the best companions."

Read more: Joy and grief in 2021, captured in viral videos. Watch
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #dog birthday #Instagram #Twitter #viral video
first published: Jan 11, 2022 01:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.