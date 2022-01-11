Watch: Homeless man celebrates dogs' birthday, viral video wins hearts

The man, Choco, was also seen wiping his eyes. (Image credit: Screenshots from the viral video)

A video of a homeless man in Colombia celebrating his dogs' birthday has won thousands of hearts across the world and is now viral.

According to the user @roteloperiodismo, who first posted the video, the man is named 'Choco' and he lives in the Cabecera neighbourhood of the Santander region, reported Khaleej Times

In the video, Choco is seen sitting on a set of stairs with his pets, both of whom are wearing party hats. He then pulls out a small birthday cake from a plastic bag, brings out a couple of candles from a satchel, lights it and proceeds to sing 'Happy Birthday' to his dogs and before giving them a kiss each and cutting the cake.

Choco then serves a slice to each of the dogs before eating a slice himself. He was also seen wiping his eyes.

The trio seemed unperturbed by the occasional passersby.

The Instagram video, which has gathered close to six lakh views was also tweeted by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, who called it "the best birthday party".

On Twitter, the video gathered more than eight lakh views and won thousands of hearts.

Journalist Bharti Jain commented, "This is very poignant. Can see the man, possibly with only these two dogs for friends, wiping his tears before eating his share of cake."

Twitter user Pal Dhakariya said, "The dogs are so decent. They didn't even try to get some cake unless he served them." Another user Kajal Kumari said, "I was in tears after watching this. But he celebrated his birthday with the best companions."