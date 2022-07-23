Watch: ‘Hero’ passerby catches toddler after she falls from fifth floor in China

A man in being hailed a hero for catching a two-year-old girl after she fell from a fifth floor window in China.

Shen Dong, 31, was parking his car when he heard a loud sound. The sound, he soon realised, was made by a little girl who fell from a high-rise building and landed on a steel roof four stories down, Metro News reported.

The toddler was in a precarious position, sliding down the roof, and would have hit the pavement below, almost certainly leading to serious injuries, but for the actions of Dong.

The 31-year-old rushed to save the child and, in a moment of incredible courage and quick-thinking, managed to catch hold of her before she hit the pavement.

The incident took place in in Tongxiang, in the Zhejiang province of China, and footage of the heroic rescue has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo.

Local media reported that Shen Dong works at a bank across the street. When he realised the toddler was in danger, he, like several others around him, first tried calling emergency services.

But when Dong realised how time sensitive it was to save the toddler, he threw his phone on the ground and rushed to catch her. The viral video shows how he caught the little girl in his arms at great personal risk.

“To be honest, I cannot remember the details,” he later told Qianjiang Evening News. “I cannot remember if my arms hurt or anything. It was just instinct to reach out to her.”