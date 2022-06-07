Watch: Helicopter bounces and turns while landing in Kedarnath, probe ordered

A helicopter struck the helipad during an uncontrolled hard landing in Kedarnath, bounced and turned 270 degrees before coming to an unsteady stop. Footage of the helicopter’s hard landing has prompted aviation regulator DGCA to launch a probe into the incident.

According to news agency PTI, the helicopter of Thumby Aviation bounced and turned 270 degrees while landing at a Kedarnath helipad on May 31, following which aviation regulator DGCA asked the chopper pilots to exercise caution whenever there are tailwinds when they are heading for landing.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation into this incident, its officials said. It is not clear how many passengers were inside the chopper, but no injuries were reported.

Officials said that the Bell 407 helicopter made “an uncontrolled, very hard landing” on May 31 after making an unstable approach to the helipad. During touchdown, it struck the helipad surface hard, bounced and after having lost direction by about 270 degrees, again settled down hard on the ground, they said.

The regulator issued an advisory after the incident in which it said "pilots are to exercise caution for presence of any tailwinds during approaches, especially at Shri Kedarnath helipad". Pilots must take adequate precautions and if the tailwinds or crosswinds are beyond the permissible limits, the approach must be abandoned and the chopper must return to the base, the advisory mentioned.

The advisory further said that operators must ensure all pilots are qualified and rested enough to undertake flights.

"Cases of such incidents are indicators of impending accidents, and shall not be accepted by this office. Strict enforcement action shall be initiated against the operator and the operational personnel held responsible," it read. The DGCA is investigating the incident and it is planning to conduct a spot check for ensuring safety oversight of these helicopter operations, the officials noted.

