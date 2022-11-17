Watch: Groom shows up to wedding in a coffin, gets slammed for stunt

A viral video shows a groom arriving at his wedding in a coffin. Although details of the incident are scarce, the footage has prompted backlash online, with many deeming it a disrespectful and distasteful wedding-day stunt.

According to the Daily Mail, the video first appeared on TikTok and blew up with more than 8 million views. It was uploaded by a person with the username @tobz88. “Is this a funeral? No, this is how my friend decided to walk down the aisle,” read the caption on the video, which is believed to have been filmed in the United States.

The video shows members of the wedding party hauling the coffin down the aisle. Two bridesmaids, dressed in blue, led the procession, while groomsmen followed close behind.

The baffling entrance has led to much criticism on social media.

“We would be divorced before we said I do,” one TikTok user declared.

“I would cancel the wedding,” another said.

Reactions were similar on Twitter, where many imagined how the bride would have reacted and others slammed the groom. Some, however, defended him.

“That’s funny! Maybe it’s not your style & that’s fine but the groom has a sense of humour,” one Twitter user wrote.