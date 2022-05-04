Watch: Google CEO Sundar Pichai fact checks Wikipedia about his school in India

When Sundar Pichai became the CEO of Google and Alphabet in 2015, he became one of the biggest success stories of India. Understandably, many several educational institutions wanted to claim him as one of their own-- especially on his Wikipedia page. But, Pichai settled the debate recently during an interview at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

It was pointed out that almost 350 edits were made to the Wikipedia page in the week that he became the head of Google and Alphabet. Among them were names of several Chennai-based schools. When asked to reveal which school he went to, Pichai said, "There are two schools which are right, but the final school is Vana Vani."

The school is located inside the campus of IIT Madras.

During the interview, an amused Sundar Pichai also clarified that contrary to one Wikipedia edit -- he was not homeschooled.

A visit to the Wikipedia page after the interview revealed that details from his early life and education were edited with the corrected information.

Sharing more details about how access to technology in his childhood inspired him, Pichai recounted waiting for five years to get a telephone line. "Growing up in India, every technology transition was very vivid because we had to wait a long time for it. We were on the waitlist for a rotary telephone for five years," he said.

"I would go to get my grandparents' blood test results from the hospital and it would take an hour to travel each way. Sometimes, I'd go and they would say that it was not ready and ask me to come back tomorrow. Then the phone came and I could call and check if the results were ready. To me if was super profound."

This gave Pichai a sense of how technology can make a difference in people's lives. "A lot of what I am able to do at Google -- be it make cheaper phones through android, bring the next billion people online or chromebooks and make affordable laptops -- all hit close to that mission," he said.