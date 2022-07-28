Watch: Fisherman catches monster wolf fish that ‘killed everything in trap’

A US fisherman’s video of a monster wolf fish has gone viral on social media. Jacob Knowles posted a video showing the wolf fish he reeled in and later threw back into the ocean.

The footage begins with the huge fish thrashing on the floor of a boat. The fisherman, who is from Maine, can be seen picking it up and holding it up for the camera. "It's trying to bite me. They can bite too," he says, struggling to keep a grip on the thrashing fish. "It killed everything in the trap," Knowles says in the video he shared on TikTok and Instagram.

In the two days since it was posted online, footage of the monster wolf fish has gone viral with more than 3 million views on TikTok and thousands more on Instagram.

Knowles was lobster fishing off the coast of Maine when he reeled in the big catch. He explained that wolf fish are a protected species and fishermen throw them back if they ever get caught in the trap.

The Atlantic wolf fish is a top predator known for its unusually sharp teeth and ability to survive in extremely cold water. It has few natural predators besides sharks and humans.

In the clip, Knowles was seen offering the wolf fish some lobster that it had already killed in the trap.

"We don't get them very often, they're protected," he explains. "We let them go as soon as we get them. I guess we'll give him a snack seeing as he's already killed everything."

He then lowers the fish towards a lobster and throws it back into the ocean, with the lobster still held firmly in its mouth.