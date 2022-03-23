Watch: Elon Musk's dance, German speech at Tesla factory launch lights up internet

Elon Musk broke into a little dance during the Tesla handovers in Germany. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Reuters)

Tesla chief Elon Musk showed off his dance moves at the inauguration of his "gigafactory" electric car plant near Berlin on Tuesday. The billionaire broke into a dance as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars, marking the start of the US carmaker’s inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced.

At the glitzy event, 30 clients and their families got a first glimpse of their shining new vehicles which came out through a neon-lit tunnel. There was loud music, clapping and cheering as Elon Musk danced and joked with fans.



Elon Musk busted out his signature dance moves as Tesla officially opened its gigafactory in Germany, the company's first manufacturing facility in Europe https://t.co/rAOKN1qnHO $TSLA pic.twitter.com/lf8osh8msR

— Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2022

The entrepreneur's dance reminded the internet of his slightly awkward but viral jig he did at a Tesla launch event in China's Shanghai in 2020. In China, he danced enthusiastically on stage , then stripped off his jacket and flung it aside to reveal a T-shirt with a cartoon of the factory.

“This is a great day for the factory," he said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future".

"Danke Deutschland," he later tweeted.

At an outdoor event, Musk stood on the stage and read out lines in German as a rousing crowd cheered him on.

Elon Musk speaking in German, thanking the @Tesla team for all their hard work … & that it’s worth remembering that every car made at #GigaBerlin is a step in direction of a sustainable future.@elonmusk @tesla