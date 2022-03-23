English
    Watch: Elon Musk's dance, German speech at Tesla factory launch lights up internet

    Elon Musk oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its plant near Berlin, marking the start of the company's first European hub just two years after it was first announced.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
    Elon Musk broke into a little dance during the Tesla handovers in Germany. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Reuters)

    Elon Musk broke into a little dance during the Tesla handovers in Germany. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Reuters)


    Tesla chief Elon Musk showed off his dance moves at the inauguration of his "gigafactory" electric car plant near Berlin on Tuesday. The billionaire broke into a dance as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars, marking the start of the US carmaker’s inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced.

    At the glitzy event, 30 clients and their families got a first glimpse of their shining new vehicles which came out through a neon-lit tunnel. There was loud music, clapping and cheering as Elon Musk danced and joked with fans.

    The entrepreneur's dance reminded the internet of his slightly awkward but viral jig he did at a Tesla launch event in China's Shanghai in 2020. In China, he danced enthusiastically on stage, then stripped off his jacket and flung it aside to reveal a T-shirt with a cartoon of the factory.

    “This is a great day for the factory," he said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future".

    "Danke Deutschland," he later tweeted.

    At an outdoor event, Musk stood on the stage and read out lines in German as a rousing crowd cheered him on.

    Tags: #Elon Musk #Germany #Tesla
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 11:11 am
