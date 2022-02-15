English
    Watch: Elon Musk shares stunning animation of SpaceX’s future mission to Mars

    Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX is developing Starship -- a fully reusable transportation system for carrying crew and cargo to the Earth’s orbit, Moon, Mars and beyond.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
    The five-minute SpaceX video, featuring stunning visuals and music, covers the moment from interplanetary transport system Starship's take-off from Earth to its landing on Mars. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @elonmusk)

    The five-minute SpaceX video, featuring stunning visuals and music, covers the moment from interplanetary transport system Starship’s take-off from Earth to its landing on Mars. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @elonmusk)


    SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Tuesday tweeted an animated video showing the aerospace company’s Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket, collectively called Starship, on their future expedition to Mars.

    The five-minute video, featuring stunning visuals and music, covers the moment from Starship’s take-off from Earth to its landing on Mars. In the video’s last few seconds, astronauts are seen looking out on a lit-up Mars base.

    “This will be real in our lifetime,” Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, tweeted.

    Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX aims to land the first humans on the Red Planet by 2024. It is working to develop Starship -- a fully reusable transportation system for carrying crew and cargo to the “Earth’s orbit, Moon, Mars and beyond”.

    “Starship will be the world’s most powerful launch vehicle ever developed, with the ability to carry in excess of 100 metric tonnes to Earth orbit,” SpaceX has said.

    While providing an update on Starship last week, Musk had said that it was capable of creating a self-sustaining city on Mars, Space.com reported. “I think we should try to do that as soon as we can,” he had added.

    The billionaire spoke about the importance of humans becoming a multi-planetary species over the long term. He added that humans would ultimately go "beyond the solar system and bring life with us”.

    Musk did not announce a fixed date for Starship missions and was also realistic about early test runs. He admitted that SpaceX will, "lose a few vehicles along the way”.
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Mars #SpaceX #starship
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 09:39 am

