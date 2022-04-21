Watch: Elon Musk explains why he wants to buy Twitter

Elon Musk spoke about his plans for Twitter during a TED talk (Image: TED/YouTube)

Elon Musk has big plans for Twitter, should he succeed in his bid to take over the microblogging platform. Musk opened up about his plans for Twitter in a TED talk shortly after he announced his $41 billion offer to buy the social media platform. Asked as to why he wanted to buy Twitter, Musk said he wanted to make it a bastion of free speech.

“I think it’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech,” the Tesla chief said. “Twitter has become the kind of de facto town square. It’s just really important that people have the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the bounds of the law.

“One of the things that I believe Twitter should do is open source the algorithm, so there's no sort of behind-the-scenes manipulation, either algorithmically or manually” Musk continued.

The billionaire entrepreneur’s “open source algorithm” plans essentially mean that the algorithm which determines what people see on their Twitter feeds would be publicly available.

“My strong intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization. I don’t care about the economics at all,” said Elon Musk.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief agreed that “everyone” would probably hate him if he acquired Twitter, but he wanted to do it because “it’s important to the function of democracy.”

“The civilizational risk is decreased the more we can increase the trust in Twitter as a public platform,” he said.

On Friday, Twitter’s board came up with a ‘ poison pill ’ measure that could thwart Musk’s plans to take the company private. The board set up a shareholder rights plan, exercisable if a party acquires 15% of the stock without prior approval, lasting for one year only. The plan seeks to ensure that anyone taking control of Twitter through open market accumulation pays all shareholders an appropriate control premium, according to a statement Friday.





