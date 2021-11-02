MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Watch: Elephant welcomes students at Tamil Nadu school

Schools in Tamil Nadu reopened for offline classes for the students of classes 1 to 8 after over 1.5 years of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
November 02, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
The elephant lifted its truck as students walked in. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @ANI)

The elephant lifted its truck as students walked in. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @ANI)


Students at a school in southern Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district were in for a surprise, or rather a shock, when they walked into their campus after 19 months. An elephant was waitig to welcome them back to school.

The elephant, adorned with a colourful piece of a cloth and an ornamental face shield, lifted its truck as students walk in, a video shared by news agency ANI showed. A mahout made sure the elephant did not go too close to the students who were ushered into their classes by the school staff.

Traditional music, involving Nagaswaram-Thavil instruments that are used for auspicious occasions like weddings, was heard playing on the campus.

Schools in Tamil Nadu reopened for offline classes for the students of classes 1 to 8 after over 1.5 years of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In state capital Chennai, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited a school run by the city’s civic body and distributed education kits and sweets to children.

In many schools, teachers greeted children by sprinkling rose water and presenting them with flowers and chocolates. . The state government had in September announced restarting physical classes for students of primary classes from Monday, saying the decision was taken based on feedback from medical experts, educationists and parents.

In neighbouring Kerala, students of classes from 1 to 7, 10 and 12 returned to schools on Monday. The schools were sanitised and decorated to welcome the children. Offline classes for students in classes 8, 9 and 11 will start on November 15.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #elephant #schools #sivaganga #Tamil Nadu
first published: Nov 2, 2021 09:06 am

