English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: EasyJet passenger flight escorted by fighter jet after bomb threat

    A Spanish fighter jet escorted an easyJet passenger flight during the last leg of its journey after an 18-year-old made a false bomb threat on board.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
    A Spanish military jet escorted a passenger flight to its destination (Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by @iandrleslie)

    A Spanish military jet escorted a passenger flight to its destination (Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by @iandrleslie)


    A Spanish fighter jet escorted an easyJet passenger flight during the last leg of its journey after an 18-year-old made a false bomb threat on board.

    According to Ladbible, the easyJet flight from Gatwick, UK, to Menorca, Spain, was intercepted by an F18 combat aircraft as it was about to land on Sunday. A Twitter user shared footage of the extraordinary moment on the microblogging platform, writing: "@easyJet #a319 G-EZAO intercepted by Spanish Air Force on way to Menorca. passengers not being allowed to leave yet."

    easyJet can confirm flight EZY8303 from London Gatwick to Menorca was escorted by military aircraft while landing in Menorca and delayed disembarking due to precautionary security checks,” the low cost airline said in a statement to Simple Flying.

    “The passengers have since disembarked. The safety and security of its passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority and we would like to thank passengers for their understanding.”

    The Mirror later reported that an 18-year-old British citizen was behind the bomb threat that led to the interception. He reportedly posted the threat on social media. He was arrested upon touchdown in Menorca.

    Close

    Related stories

    “The Civil Guard has arrested an 18-year-old British national as the alleged author of a crime of public disorder in Mahon in Menorca,” the Coast Guard confirmed.

    “The threat was said to have been sent on a social media platform. Once the plane landed it was taken to an area away from the main terminal and other aircraft.

    “The passengers were disembarked and established protocol followed until police were able to confirm it was a false bomb threat and the person responsible was identified on social media along with five other companions as witnesses.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bomb threat #EasyJet #London #Menorca #Spain
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 11:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.