Watch: Dwayne Johnson surprises his mother with a new car on Christmas

Dwayne Johnson's daughters were part of his plan to surprise his mother Ata Johnson.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
Dwayne's Johnson's social media followers were delighted by his gesture for his mother. (Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Dwayne Johnson)

American actor Dwayne Johnson on Sunday shared a video and photos of him surprising his mother with a car for Christmas.

The video showed the actor covering his mother Ata Johnson’s eyes while his two daughters shouted “Merry Christmas”. After the actor lifted his hands off his mother’s eyes, she covered her mouth in surprise on seeing a shiny new car parked in front of her.

Johnson’s mother then hugged him and looked at camera, still surprised by the present.

The video is followed by a series of photos of Johnson's mother sitting in the car, a Cadillac SUV, with her granddaughters.

 







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by therock (@therock)

"She was shocked," the actor wrote in an Instagram post. "She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car.

She was overcome with pure joy."

Johnson said he was grateful that he could gift his mother the car. "I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom," the actor added. "I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she."

The actor then wished his mother a merry Christmas. "Enjoy your new ride and your Elvis records," he said. "We love you. You deserve a lot more."

Johnson's social media followers were delighted by his gesture. "These moments truly are amazing," musical artist Naz Tokio said in a comment on the actor's post. "Our hearts are still so full of joy when we reflect!" 

"You are one of a kind and this is what Christmas is all about," actor Ryan Ocha said. "Merry Christmas to you and your family!"

Johnson was a professional wrestler before he took up acting and is known by his ring name "The Rock".

One of the successful actors in Hollywood, he has starred in movies like Red Notice, Jumanji, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and The Game Plan. 
Tags: #Dwayne Johnson #Hollywood news #luxury cars
first published: Dec 27, 2021 04:50 pm

