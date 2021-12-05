Watch: Dubai policeman dons 'Iron Man' suit, flies around expo plaza

The gravity-defying stunts were part of UAE National Day celebrations. (Image credit: Screenshots from video shared on Instagram)

A police officer in Dubai defied gravity and flew around Al Wasl Plaza wearing a suit similar to Marvel's Iron Man, during UAE's 50th National Day celebrations.

Wearing a white propulsion suit, the officer was seen taking off at an expo held in Al Wasl and flying through the entire plaza. Ahead of the celebrations, the organisers had released a statement: "Experience humans in flight up close and personal at this spectacular performance by Dubai Police. Using technology that utilises suite propulsion, see how the 'Iron Man'suits becomes a reality at Al Wasl as part of our celebrations for the UAE 50th National Day."

The revelation of the suit brought in a lot of reactions from social media users as one commented, "Can I travel to Mars with this?" while another said, "Can't wait to try the suit!" A third noted, "Why no helmet for safety?"

UAE celebrates December 2 as National Day as on December 2, 1971, the emirates announced their independence from Britain and became the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The celebrations were also held in New Delhi on Thursday morning as Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar attended a UAE Golden Jubilee reception hosted by Dr Ahmed Al Banna, the UAE Ambassador to India. Jaishankar, congratulated Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on the 50th National Day.

"Warmest greetings to Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and the Government and people of the UAE on their 50th National Day,” Jaishankar's statement on social media read. “Our recent exchanges have reinforced the strength of our extraordinary friendship. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is poised for new heights,” Dr Jaishankar asserted.

In a speech at the well-attended National Day reception, Dr Al Banna recalled the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, thanking Indians who have lived in the UAE for their contributions.