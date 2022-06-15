English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: Drunk man climbs on top of police car, goes for joyride in Hyderabad

    A bizarre scene played out in Hyderabad on Monday night when a drunk man clambered on top of a police vehicle and went for a joyride.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
    A drunk man climbed on top of a police patrol car in Hyderabad (Screengrab from video uploaded on Twitter by @revanth_anumula)

    A drunk man climbed on top of a police patrol car in Hyderabad (Screengrab from video uploaded on Twitter by @revanth_anumula)


    A bizarre scene played out in Hyderabad on Monday night when a drunk man clambered on top of a police vehicle and went for a joyride. Footage that has gone viral online shows him sitting on top of the moving car, shirtless but clearly in good spirits.

    The incident occurred late on Monday night in the Asif Nagar area of Hyderabad, according to India.com. The man who created the ruckus was later identified as one Ajay Singh, 28, whose stunt damaged the windshield and rearview mirrors of the police patrol car.

    Footage of the bizarre incident has been widely circulated on social media.

    Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy said that alcohol not only led to rapes and murder but also attacks on police vehicles as he shared the video on Twitter.

    The incident reportedly unfolded when locals alerted the police to a man creating a ruckus under the influencer on alcohol on Monday night. On receiving the complaint, a police patrol vehicle reached the area – only to be surprised by Singh, who clambered on top of the vehicle as it was made its way slowly through traffic.

    Close

    Related stories

    A police officer, speaking to Indian Express on the condition of anonymity, said, “It was a drunken brawl. He was creating trouble and threatening people. Our officers reached out and handled the situation.

    “He went away first and suddenly came back with an axe-like weapon and jumped over the moving patrol car. It all happened so fast that our officers were also taken by surprise. He was apprehended with great difficulty,” the officer said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #drunk man #Hyderabad #Telangana
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 08:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.