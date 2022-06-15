Watch: Drunk man climbs on top of police car, goes for joyride in Hyderabad

A drunk man climbed on top of a police patrol car in Hyderabad (Screengrab from video uploaded on Twitter by @revanth_anumula)

A bizarre scene played out in Hyderabad on Monday night when a drunk man clambered on top of a police vehicle and went for a joyride. Footage that has gone viral online shows him sitting on top of the moving car, shirtless but clearly in good spirits.

The incident occurred late on Monday night in the Asif Nagar area of Hyderabad, according to India.com. The man who created the ruckus was later identified as one Ajay Singh, 28, whose stunt damaged the windshield and rearview mirrors of the police patrol car.

Footage of the bizarre incident has been widely circulated on social media.



ఈ దృశ్యం మన హైదరాబాద్ లోనే…

ఆసిఫ్ నగర్ లో మందుబాబులు పోలీసు వాహనం ఎక్కి వీరంగం వేసి, వాహనం అద్దాలు ధ్వంసం చేశారు. మద్యం మత్తులో హత్యలు, అత్యాచారాలు దాటి పోలీసు వాహనాలపై దాడులు చేసే స్థాయికి పరిస్థితి వచ్చింది.

ఈ నగరాన్ని… ఈ పాలనను ఇలాగే వదిలేద్దామా!? పౌర సమాజం ఆలోచన చెయ్యాలి. pic.twitter.com/jIHrYnBtZi

— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 14, 2022

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy said that alcohol not only led to rapes and murder but also attacks on police vehicles as he shared the video on Twitter.

The incident reportedly unfolded when locals alerted the police to a man creating a ruckus under the influencer on alcohol on Monday night. On receiving the complaint, a police patrol vehicle reached the area – only to be surprised by Singh, who clambered on top of the vehicle as it was made its way slowly through traffic.

A police officer, speaking to Indian Express on the condition of anonymity, said, “It was a drunken brawl. He was creating trouble and threatening people. Our officers reached out and handled the situation.

“He went away first and suddenly came back with an axe-like weapon and jumped over the moving patrol car. It all happened so fast that our officers were also taken by surprise. He was apprehended with great difficulty,” the officer said.