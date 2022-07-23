Watch: Drunk man climbs 100-foot mobile tower in Maharashtra, demanding wife’s return from parents' house

A man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, climbed a 100-foot mobile phone tower in Maharashtra. Police say he pulled off the stunt demanding a patch-up with his wife after a marital dispute. The husband, it turned out, wanted his wife to return from her 'mayka' or maternal home.

The incident was reported from Maharashtra's Jalna district. The man was seeking that his wife return home from her parent's place, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Dabhadi village in Badnapur tehsil on Wednesday and the man, identified as Ganpat Bakal, came down only after an assurance from villagers, fire brigade and police personnel that they would strive to solve the domestic dispute, he added.

"He was under the influence of alcohol. He came down from the tower after four hours. Bakal was detained and then released later," the police officer told news agency PTI.

Eyewitnesses said the scene reminded them of the legendary drunken act by Dharmendra's character in the 1970s blockbuster 'Sholay'.

