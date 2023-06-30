Watch: 'Desi jugaad' in America as pilot cleans airplane windshield with a cloth

The video is viral with over 2.3 million views. (Image: screengrab from video @mhatre.ameya/Instagram)

A recent viral video captured a pilot cleaning the window of his aircraft with a cloth in the US, invoking Indians to hail ‘desi jugaad’. This display of ingenuity quickly became a sensation on social media, with netizens playfully celebrating it as the ultimate ‘jugaad’, speculating the pilot's presumed Indian heritage and innate knack for innovation.

The video, initially shared by Instagram user Ameya Vikas Mhatre, quickly gained traction and became a viral sensation. The footage shows a pilot leaning out of his seat out the window, reaching towards the aircraft windshield, and cleaning it with a simple cloth.

The scene, reminiscent of Indian truck drivers cleaning their vehicles, brought a familiar smile back to Indians.

Mhatre playfully captioned the video as "Desi Jugaad in Amerika US". The post garnered an astounding 2.3 million views, prompting a flurry of uproarious reactions and humorous exchanges in the comment section.

Watch the video here:



Instagram users couldn't resist expressing their amusement and delight at the pilot's extraordinary display of resourcefulness. With lighthearted banter, they started saying that the pilot must be Indian.

One commenter humorously remarked, "When you get promoted from truck driver to pilot.” Another playfully asserted, "Once an Indian, always an Indian.” . A third individual chimed in, stating with pride, "Must be Indian. We Indians know all kinds of Jugad things."

One user hilariously commented: "its amriikaaaa not amerika."

The video not only sparked a wave of amusement but also shed light on the concept of "Desi Jugaad". Jugaad, a Hindi term roughly translating to "innovative fix," refers to the Indian art of resourcefulness, where individuals find creative solutions to everyday problems using limited resources.