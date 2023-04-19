Watch: ‘Desi breed’ cow inaugurates restaurant in Lucknow

A cow inaugurated Organic Oasis restaurant in Lucknow (Image credit: @ANINewsUP/Twitter)

A cow played a very special role in the inauguration of Lucknow’s first organic restaurant – it was the VIP guest at the event. Footage shared by news agency ANI shows the cow dressed up for the inauguration of Organic Oasis, a restaurant owned by former Deputy SP Shailendra Singh.

The cow belonging to ‘desi breed’ was brought in specially to inaugurate the eatery. “The restaurant has been opened in Sushant Golf City at Millennium next to Lulu Mall. It is the first organic restaurant in Lucknow which offers a wide range of healthy delicacies to the public. The food items are available at cheap and reasonable prices,” Shailendra Singh told India Today.

Singh owns a cow shed and the cow dung and urine collected from there will be used as organic manure to grow vegetables. These vegetables will then be used in Organic Oasis as they are free of chemical fertilizers and pesticides.



#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A restaurant in Lucknow, 'Organic Oasis' that offers food made out of organic farming produce, was inaugurated by a cow. pic.twitter.com/YWcfKqJQcX

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2023

“The restaurant serves various delicacies--from starter to main course and others. We have signed an agreement with an organic farming organisation in Kerala engaged in organic farming of spices. We get our spices from there and use them in our different dishes. We have built an Ayurvedic centre in front of the PGI hospital in Lucknow used for the storage of spices that come from Kerala,” the restaurant owner explained further.

Singh also explained why he chose to have a cow inaugurate his restaurant. He said that India’s economy and agriculture is dependent on cows, so he chose to have “gau mata” as the guest of honour at Organic Oasis.