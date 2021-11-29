MARKET NEWS

English
Watch: Delivery driver in Dubai risks life to save injured stray dog

A delivery driver in risked his life to save an injured stray dog from being run-over on a busy road in Dubai.

Ankita Sengupta
November 29, 2021 / 09:22 PM IST
Parvez Alam with the stray dog he rescued from a busy road in Dubai. The pooch is currently under medical care. (Image credit: Photo shared by Lyve Global on Instagram)

Parvez Alam with the stray dog he rescued from a busy road in Dubai. The pooch is currently under medical care. (Image credit: Photo shared by Lyve Global on Instagram)


Parvez Alam, a delivery driver with Lyve Global, was on a bike when he spotted a stray dog limping in the middle of a busy road in Dubai. When he stopped his bike and approached the dog, it panicked. Alam, however, was determined to help the pooch. He scooped it up and rushed to provide it some medical care despite being scratched and nipped at.

The dog is now being treated with a team from Lyve following up with the developments.

Alam's selfless act was caught on video by a passersby and it has since then gone viral, winning hearts on social media.


"God bless his heart. Let the universe return all the kindness he's done back to him," commented Instagram user @fiabody. Another user, Ali Fahs, said, "Love this! He deserves a reward for showing humanity not just to humans, but to innocent animals too."

Several people also considered the possibility of sending money to Alam as a reward. Adonye Williams, who goes by the handle tamz_willie1, commented, "Dubai, do your thing! Wire this man 50,000 AED."

Beauty entrepreneur Samira Olfat agreed and commented, "Parvez Alam must be rewarded," while another Instagram userMuhammad Javed Iqbal said, "50,000 should be arriving for him on National Day."
Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #animal love #dog #dog love #Dubai #Lyve #Lyve Global
first published: Nov 29, 2021 09:22 pm

