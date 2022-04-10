Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo smashed a fan’s phone after Everton defeat. Then, an apology

Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday apologised for knocking a mobile phone out of the hands of a supporter as he left the pitch following Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Footage of the outburst was widely circulated on social media. It appears to show the Portugal star clashing with an Everton supporter as he headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park. The video, which shows Ronaldo knocking the phone out of a supporter’s hand, has been viewed a whopping 3.8 million times on Twitter.

Facing massive public backlash over the outburst, the football star issued an apology on Instagram.

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," Ronaldo, 37, wrote on Instagram after the incident.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.”

By way of apology, he also invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford - the home of Manchester United. "I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship,” Ronaldo said in his post.



Manchester United's lacklustre performance at relegation-threatened Everton left them in seventh place in the table, six points adrift of the Champions League places.

(With inputs from AFP)