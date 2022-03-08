Watch: Congress MLA rides horse to Jharkhand assembly on Women's Day

A Congress MLA in Jharkhand arrived at the state assembly on Tuesday morning riding a horse to mark International Women’s Day.Amba Prasad, the MLA from Barkagaon assembly seat in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district, caught everyone’s attention outside the state assembly as she arrived on a horse.
“There is Durga, Jhansi ki Rani in every woman, she should face every challenge with strength. Parents must educate their daughters as women are doing well in every field,” Prasad told news agency ANI.
#WATCH Congress MLA Amba Prasad rides a horse to Jharkhand Assembly on #InternationalWomensDay2022
— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022