    Watch: Congress MLA rides horse to Jharkhand assembly on Women's Day

    Women's Day 2022: Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad caught everyone’s attention outside the state assembly as she arrived on a horse.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST
    Women's Day 2022: Amba Prasad is the MLA from Barkagaon assembly seat in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

    Women's Day 2022: Amba Prasad is the MLA from Barkagaon assembly seat in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh


    A Congress MLA in Jharkhand arrived at the state assembly on Tuesday morning riding a horse to mark International Women’s Day.

    Amba Prasad, the MLA from Barkagaon assembly seat in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district, caught everyone’s attention outside the state assembly as she arrived on a horse.

    “There is Durga, Jhansi ki Rani in every woman, she should face every challenge with strength. Parents must educate their daughters as women are doing well in every field,” Prasad told news agency ANI.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #Jharkhand
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 12:42 pm
