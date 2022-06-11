English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: Colombian cyclist punches rival during race, disqualified

    Juan Sebastian Molano was disqualified from the Criterium de Dauphine Friday after he was caught on camera punching a fellow rider.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 11, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
    Juan Sebastian Molano struck Hugo Page during stage six (Image credit: @OliverKristens4/Twitter)

    Juan Sebastian Molano struck Hugo Page during stage six (Image credit: @OliverKristens4/Twitter)


    Juan Sebastian Molano was disqualified from the Criterium de Dauphine Friday after he was caught on camera punching a fellow rider.

    The Colombian cyclist, racing for UAE Team Emirates, was seen striking France’s Hugo Page twice during stage six of the annual cycling road race. Molano, 27, had been filmed arguing with Page, 20, before punching his helmet.


    After hitting his fellow rider in the closing stages of the race, Molano raced to Page’s bus after crossing the finish line and struck him again.

    Close

    Related stories


    Molano was disqualified from the race over the physical attack, reports BBC. He has since apologised on his team’s Twitter account, saying that he made a “dangerous mistake”.

    "On the run-in to the finish it was fast and tense and in the heat of the moment I made a dangerous mistake,” the Colombian sprinter said.

    “I'd like to apologise to Hugo Page and to all the riders for what happened.

    “I understand why I was disqualified and can only say I regret it and learn from it,” he added.


    According to Velo News, Molano later told journalists that he had been having problems with Page since the beginning of the Criterium de Dauphine.

    “I had a problem with him since the first days of the race, in the first stage, I nearly crashed to the ground once because of him,” Molano said.

    “Today at 10km to go we were going 80kph and he was changing lanes and he came into my direction, and he bumped into me. Today with 10km to go, with a lot of stress, 80kph, I know what I did isn’t right,” he said.

    “I hope some of the people can understand, I was fed up with this kid, because on the first day I didn’t fall by luck, and if I had crashed in the front five, just imagine, how many would have come down with me,” Molano told journalists.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Colombia #Criterium de Dauphine #cyclist #France
    first published: Jun 11, 2022 03:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.