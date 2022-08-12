Watch | Coldplay perform with Ukraine rock star: ‘Will win this war together’

British rock band Coldplay performed with Ukrainian star musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk at their concert in Belgium on August 9, in a display of solidarity amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Svyatoslav Vakarchuk sang the soulful Ukrainian song Obiymy (Embrace) and the band played along. The packed concert venue resonated with claps.

At the concert, Vakarchuk expressed hope about the future of Ukraine.

“We will win this war together and afterwards we will build a new, free and peaceful world," he told the audience. “These are hard times for my country. We are at war. I want you to know that we are fighting not only for Ukraine. We are fighting for world peace, freedom and democracy."

On social media, users left supportive comments below the video of the performance.

"Your message and song were so powerful!" wrote a user named Jeroen Pilon.

"Coldplay, thank you from all Ukrainians," read another comment.

Meanwhile, the band said it was their honour to have performed with Vakarchuk. "Thank you for letting us play on this beautiful song," they wrote.

Vakarchuk, the frontman of Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy, has been actively engaged in the anti-war effort.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine in March, he had said he was focused on "bringing material aid" to his country, in addition to what he was doing as a musician "in a spiritual way".

Millions of people have been displaced and tens of thousands killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

More than five months into the war, fighting between the two sides shows no signs of ceasing.

In their latest incident of escalation, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which the United Nations' nuclear watchdog described as a "grave crisis", news agency AFP reported.

(With inputs from AFP)