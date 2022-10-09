English
    Watch: Climate activist gives interview while being carried away by London police

    "I’m doing this for my son -- the government’s inaction on climate change is a death sentence for us all," the activist identified only as Lora said.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 09, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
    Screenshot of the video filmed by Zoe Broughton which has gathered more than 11 million views on Twitter.

    Screenshot of the video filmed by Zoe Broughton which has gathered more than 11 million views on Twitter.


    "I am doing this for my son," says an activist during an interview in London while she was being carried away by the police, literally. The interview captured by cameraperson Zoe Broughton is now viral because of the composure of the activist, identified only as Lora, while she was being forcefully carried away.

    The incident had happened during a climate protest on the Waterloo Bridge in London on October 2. The video has gathered more than 11 million views on Twitter.

    "I’m doing this for my son -- the government’s inaction on climate change is a death sentence for us all," Lora said. "The United Nations has said we should have no new oil. Liz Truss wants to (grant) 130 new oil licenses – that’s a death sentence for this planet."

    Lora was a member of Just Stop Oil, a UK-based climate action group known for its bright orange shirts. She was handcuffed and detained by police officers, but was later released and has not faced charges, Just Stop Oil stated.

    The action group said that they were calling out the government to, "end the cost of living and climate crisis by stopping new oil and gas."

    They stated that tens of thousands of protestors were blocking Waterloo, Westminster, Lambeth and Vauxhall bridges to bring attention to their demands, but Waterloo Bridge remained the focal point of the protests with hundreds of protestors and at least 35 arrested by the police, reported UpWorthy.
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 06:21 pm
